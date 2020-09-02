Couturier left Tuesday's Game 5 against the Islanders in the second period, presumably with an undisclosed injury, and has not returned to the bench per Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com. The game is currently in overtime.

The Flyers' top center hasn't been officially ruled out for the remainder of the game, but it seems increasingly likely he's done for the night. He collided knee-on-knee with Mat Barzal, and given that it's a must-win game for Philadelphia, the fact he's not on the ice suggests he's dealing with an injury of some significance. Stay tuned for additional updates.