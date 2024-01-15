Couturier (undisclosed) won't play Monday against the Blues.
Couturier will miss his second straight contest. The 31-year-old forward has 10 goals, 29 points, 113 shots on net and 23 blocked shots over 40 games this season. The Flyers will get Noah Cates (foot) back in the lineup Monday, so Marc Staal will be a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Adds helper Friday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Difference maker in shootout win•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Set to play•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Two points to extend scoring streak•