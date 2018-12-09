Flyers' Sean Couturier: Not playing Sunday
Couturier (lower body) won't suit up for Sunday's game versus the Jets, Scott Billeck of NHL.com reports.
Couturier will miss his second game in two days, allowing Scott Laughton to ascend to the top six. The 26-year-old's having another solid campaign with 20 points in 26 games, so fantasy owners will hope he can shake his injury before Wednesday's matchup versus the Jets.
More News
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Unavailable against Buffalo•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Heating up•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Tickles twine twice in win•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Two-point performance in OT loss•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Big three-point game•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Tacks on two more points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...