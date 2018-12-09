Couturier (lower body) won't suit up for Sunday's game versus the Jets, Scott Billeck of NHL.com reports.

Couturier will miss his second game in two days, allowing Scott Laughton to ascend to the top six. The 26-year-old's having another solid campaign with 20 points in 26 games, so fantasy owners will hope he can shake his injury before Wednesday's matchup versus the Jets.

More News
Our Latest Stories