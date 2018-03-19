Couturier picked up two assists and four shots on net in a 6-3 win over the Capitals on Sunday.

That gives Couturier a four-game point streak, although it is worth noting that this is his first multi-point game in 17 outings. Not that the 25-year-old has had issues with scoring in this breakout campaign. He now has 68 points in 73 contests.

