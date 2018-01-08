Flyers' Sean Couturier: Notches two more goals Sunday
Couturier netted a pair of goals -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's win over the Sabres.
Couturier scored twice against the Blues on Saturday and then turned in a repeat performance Sunday in the team's final game before the Bye Week. The 25-year-old has scored in three straight games and is having a breakthrough offensive season for the ages. The top-line center has racked up 23 goals and 42 points in 42 contests and is sporting a tidy plus-14 rating. Considering every goal or assist he records is a new career high, the red-hot Couturier is a must-own in all formats.
