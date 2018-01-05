Couturier tacked on two points -- comprised of a power-play goal and an assist -- along with seven PIM in Thursday's 6-4 home win over the Islanders.

The breakout season continues for Couturier, who is on pace to shatter his previous career-high of 39 points. He's up to 19 goals and just as many assists through 40 games, and he's also already tied a personal best with seven man-advantage points. His seven PIM from this latest contest was just icing on the cake.