Flyers' Sean Couturier: On track for 70-point campaign
Couturier had 22 goals and 59 points with a plus-21 rating in 69 games prior to the league suspending play in March due to the coronavirus.
He cooled off a little just prior to the stoppage, but after the calendar changed to 2020, Couturier had 12 goals and 29 points with a plus-12 rating in 29 games. He was on pace for his third straight 70-point season. Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Couturier has 86 goals and 211 points in 231 games.
