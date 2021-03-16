Couturier picked up an assist while adding three shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Couturier originally had two points in the first period as the Flyers built an early 2-0 lead in the back-and-forth affair, though one of the helpers was later changed to another Flyer. Couturier extended his point streak to five games in the process, and on the season the center has six goals and 20 points through 16 contests.