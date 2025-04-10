Couturier scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.

Couturier was questionable to play in the contest, but he was able to make an impact. The 32-year-old has five goals and five assists over his last nine outings despite snapping a three-game point drought Wednesday. The center is at 42 points, 147 shots on net, 50 hits, 42 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 75 appearances. It's his best point total since 2019-20, though Couturier is unlikely to ever get back to his career high of 76 points from 2017-18 and 2018-19, as injuries have sapped a lot of his scoring potential over the years.