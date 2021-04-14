Couturier scored a goal on four shots and added a pair of hits Tuesday in a 6-1 loss to Washington.

Couturier deflected a James van Riemsdyk shot after Washington goalie Ilya Samsonov gave the puck away on a clearing attempt, putting the Flyers on the board midway through the first period. It was Couturier's 13th goal of the season and gave him a point in each of the last three games.