Flyers' Sean Couturier: OT hero at home

Couturier scored his fifth goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 win in overtime against Montreal.

Carey Price certainly wants Couturier's game-winning goal back, as the forward's shot trickled under the arm of Montreal's netminder and wound up crossing the line before Price could recover. The goal gives Couturier 11 points in 15 games and was also his first deciding marker of the 2019-20 season.