Couturier (Knee) will miss approximately four weeks with his injury.

According to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com, the two-way pivot sustained the injury during an Aug. 10 charity game, but the injury reportedly surfaced in a different spot than his original torn MCL from the 2018 playoffs. While experiencing a setback in late August is far from ideal for a player coming off a career year (31 goals, 45 assists), Couturier is on track to be ready for Opening Night on Oct. 4.