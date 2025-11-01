default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Couturier (upper body) won't play versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Couturier will miss a game due to the injury he sustained Thursday versus the Predators. The 32-year-old's issue is not considered severe, so it's possible he'll be ready to go Sunday versus the Flames. Jacob Gaucher is checking into the Flyers' lineup Saturday.

More News