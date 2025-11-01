Flyers' Sean Couturier: Out of lineup Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Couturier (upper body) won't play versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Couturier will miss a game due to the injury he sustained Thursday versus the Predators. The 32-year-old's issue is not considered severe, so it's possible he'll be ready to go Sunday versus the Flames. Jacob Gaucher is checking into the Flyers' lineup Saturday.
More News
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Game-time call•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Leaves Thursday's game•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Two more helpers Monday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Massive night against champs•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Supplies two helpers Thursday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: One of each in Wednesday's win•