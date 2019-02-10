Flyers' Sean Couturier: Paces offense in big win

Couturier scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

He also added five shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating to his ledger in the rout. Couturier has found the scoresheet in six straight games and 12 of the last 13, racking up eight goals and 19 points over that red-hot stretch with an eye-popping plus-14 rating. Rookie netminder Carter Hart is rightfully getting a lot of credit for the Flyers' recent turnaround, but Couturier's contributions have been just as important.