Flyers' Sean Couturier: Paces offense in big win
Couturier scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.
He also added five shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating to his ledger in the rout. Couturier has found the scoresheet in six straight games and 12 of the last 13, racking up eight goals and 19 points over that red-hot stretch with an eye-popping plus-14 rating. Rookie netminder Carter Hart is rightfully getting a lot of credit for the Flyers' recent turnaround, but Couturier's contributions have been just as important.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...