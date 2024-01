Couturier produced an assist while adding three hits, two shots on net, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

The 31-year-old had missed the prior two games with an undisclosed issue, but he looked 100 percent in his return and saw a regular shift on the Flyers' power play. Couturier has a goal and seven points in seven January contests.