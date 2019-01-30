Flyers' Sean Couturier: Picks up helper

Couturier tallied an assist versus the Rangers on Tuesday.

Couturier has been on a tear of late, as he has 11 points in his last eight contests, including two on the power play. The center is behind his career-best pace from 2017-18 when he notched 76 points, but should still be capable of challenging for the 60-point mark.

