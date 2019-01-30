Flyers' Sean Couturier: Picks up helper
Couturier tallied an assist versus the Rangers on Tuesday.
Couturier has been on a tear of late, as he has 11 points in his last eight contests, including two on the power play. The center is behind his career-best pace from 2017-18 when he notched 76 points, but should still be capable of challenging for the 60-point mark.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...