Couturier collected two assists in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 31-year-old has been feast or famine to begin the season. Couturier erupted for five points Oct. 26 and picked up an assist Oct. 12, but he's been held scoreless in the other 10 contests he's suited up for. While his three goals and eight points in 13 games looks solid, the volatility makes him tough to rely on in anything other than season-long formats in which you can ride out the cold spells.