Couturier had two assists and placed a shot on goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over New Jersey.

Couturier played a hand in both goals scored by his linemates, Matvei Michkov and Bobby Brink. With the pair of apples, the 32-year-old Couturier has 11 assists, 13 points and 26 shots on net through 19 games this season. Philadelphia's captain has continued to lead by example this season, and the team has proven to be at its best when he finds the scoresheet. With three assists in his last two games, Couturier is a solid depth piece in deep fantasy leagues and should continue to center Philadelphia's top line if he can stay healthy.