Couturier's injury he suffered during practice Tuesday was revealed to be a torn MCL in his right knee, Charlie O'Connor of The Atlantic reports.

Despite the severe injury Couturier continued to gut it out, and after scoring the game-winning goal in Game 5, he exploded for three goals and two assists for Game 6. Unfortunately, his heroics weren't enough to carry Philadelphia into Game 7, although it's hard to put any of the blame on the Selke Trophy finalist. The injury won't require surgery, but will sideline Couturier from offseason workouts for at least the next four weeks, although barring potential setbacks it appears he'll be ready for the start of training camp.