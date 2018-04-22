Flyers' Sean Couturier: Played through torn MCL
Couturier's injury he suffered during practice Tuesday was revealed to be a torn MCL in his right knee, Charlie O'Connor of The Atlantic reports.
Despite the severe injury Couturier continued to gut it out, and after scoring the game-winning goal in Game 5, he exploded for three goals and two assists for Game 6. Unfortunately, his heroics weren't enough to carry Philadelphia into Game 7, although it's hard to put any of the blame on the Selke Trophy finalist. The injury won't require surgery, but will sideline Couturier from offseason workouts for at least the next four weeks, although barring potential setbacks it appears he'll be ready for the start of training camp.
More News
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Comes up huge in return•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Will play in Game 5•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Status will be known around warmups•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Won't rule out Game 5 return•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Unavailable for Game 4•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Status may come down to wire•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...