Couturier provided an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Couturier helped out on Owen Tippett's empty-net goal in the third period. Since returning from a two-game absence in mid-January, Couturier has been limited to a goal and three assists over his last 10 contests. The center has a solid 33 points with 148 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 50 appearances, and his strong defensive play will likely keep him in a top-line role.