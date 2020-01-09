Flyers' Sean Couturier: Point streak at four games
Couturier registered an assist, five shots on goal, four PIM and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.
Couturier set up Travis Konecny's opening tally at 3:24 of the first period. The rest of the game was a bit frustrating for Couturier, who took two slashing minors. The center has two goals and four helpers over a four-game point streak. He's up to 36 points, 114 shots, and 22 PIM through 44 contests.
