Flyers' Sean Couturier: Point streak at four games

Couturier registered an assist, five shots on goal, four PIM and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Couturier set up Travis Konecny's opening tally at 3:24 of the first period. The rest of the game was a bit frustrating for Couturier, who took two slashing minors. The center has two goals and four helpers over a four-game point streak. He's up to 36 points, 114 shots, and 22 PIM through 44 contests.