Couturier picked up a goal on two shots and dished out two hits Sunday in a 4-3 shootout win over New Jersey.

Couturier got the Flyers on the board 11:45 into the first period, deflecting Philippe Myers' point shot to square the game at 1-1. It was the 14th tally of the year for Couturier, who also potted a goal in the shootout. The 28-year-old snapped his five-game scoring drought and has picked up a point in three consecutive tilts.