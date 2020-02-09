Flyers' Sean Couturier: Poses nightmare for Caps
Couturier generated a pair of goals and an assist -- with two points on the power play -- in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Capitals.
Couturier's one of the finest two-way forwards the NHL has to offer, as illustrated by his sterling output of 15 goals, 34 assists, and a plus-19 rating through 55 games. The Arizona native is on pace for a third straight campaign of 200-plus shots, and he appears locked in as the Flyers' top-line center in his ninth year with the club.
