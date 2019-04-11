Flyers' Sean Couturier: Posts career-high 33 goals

Couturier finished the 2018-19 season with a career-high 33 goals and 76 points with a plus-2 rating and 223 shots on net in 80 games.

The 26-year-old was able to equal or best his offensive numbers from his breakout 2017-18 season. That should put to rest any doubt that Couturier's 40-point improvement from 2016-17 to last season wasn't for real. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for Couturier's plus-minus. He posted a plus-34 rating last season while he was just a plus-2 player in 2018-19, but that was mostly because his team's goal differential was worst. All in all, Couturier experienced another very strong season, and he should be considered an elite fantasy scorer moving forward.