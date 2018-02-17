Couturier scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday.

The center broke his modest three-game point streak Tuesday, but he bounced back with an important goal to knock off a division rival Friday. And every goal Couturier gets from here on out sets a new personal best. That's 29 this season and a career-best 58 points. He also has two goals and seven points in the last five games.