Couturier scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders in Game 4.

Couturier tied the game at one with his tally 15:19 into the second period. The center has been relatively limited in the playoffs with two goals and six assists through 13 games. He's added 23 shots on net and 29 hits. Couturier will likely need to make an impact in Tuesday's Game 5 to keep the Flyers' season going.