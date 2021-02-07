Couturier scored two goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist in Sunday's 7-4 victory over the Capitals.

He also chipped in two shots, a hit and a plus-4 rating. Couturier had missed the last 10 games with a rib injury, but he made an immediate impact in his return to the lineup, scoring his first two goals of the season in the third period (the second into an empty net) to break open a 4-4 tie. The 22-year-old worked on the second power-play unit Sunday, but Couturier should quickly move back onto the top unit now that he's demonstrated he doesn't need to ramp back up to full speed.