Couturier notched an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Couturier set up Scott Laughton's game-tying goal midway through the second period. After being limited to four points over 12 games in December, Couturier has been demoted to the fourth line, and his 13:41 of ice time Sunday suggests it's not just a change on paper. The 32-year-old center is at 19 points, 68 shots on net, 28 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 38 appearances.