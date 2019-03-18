Flyers' Sean Couturier: Provides late heroics

Couturier registered a goal and an assist in a 2-1 overtime with against the Penguins on Sunday.

Couturier had the second assist on winger James van Riemsdyk's goal in the final minute of the third period to time the game, and then scored with 3.4 seconds left in overtime to seal the Flyers' rivalry game victory. Couturier is up to 29 goals and 40 helpers in 70 games, including 28 points in his last 20 games. It's a hot stretch even better than the one he had near the end of last season, when he collected 35 points in 37 appearances from the start of February. Fantasy owners surely appreciate the center's timing of his big runs.