Flyers' Sean Couturier: Provides pair of assists

Couturier delivered two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Bruins.

The Flyers' second line was the most goal-dangerous Sunday, with Couturier setting up Travis Konecny and defenseman Philippe Myers for the team's two goals in regulation. Couturier has only been held off the scoresheet once in the last seven games, recording three goals and five helpers in that span. The center has 13 points, 44 shots and 12 PIM in 17 appearances in 2019-20.