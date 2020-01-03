Flyers' Sean Couturier: Racks up three points in loss
Couturier scored a pair of goals and provided an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.
His second goal came on the power play and brought the Flyers within one just 15 seconds into the third period. It wouldn't be enough, but Couturier is up to 33 points through 41 games after Thursday's three-point effort. The center has added 106 shots on goal and a plus-10 rating this season.
