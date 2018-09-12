Flyers' Sean Couturier: Ramps up activity with intrasquad scrimmage
Couturier (knee) participated in an intrasquad scrimmage Wednesday, showing no "ill effects" of his injury, Sam Carchidi of The Inquirer reports.
The two-way breakout performer has now been on the ice for three straight days, and this had to be the most intense session for him since he sustained the injury in an Aug. 10 charity match. It looks like Couturier has avoided a major setback, so don't hesitate to draft him as you normally would.
