Flyers' Sean Couturier: Re-injures MCL
Couturier re-injured the MCL in his right knee at a "Boot Camp" tournament two weekends ago, the Montreal Journal reports.
The Flyers' eighth overall pick from the 2011 draft collected 31 goals and 45 assists in a full 2017-18 campaign, sailing to career highs and more than doubling his output from the prior season. Couturier originally sustained the MCL injury while facing the Penguins during Round 1 the 2018 playoffs, though he only missed one of six games in that series. At this point, it's unclear if this setback will cut into the Selke Trophy finalist's training camp time; he's rumored to be out 4-to-6 weeks but reportedly back in Philadelphia meeting with team doctors.
More News
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Played through torn MCL•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Comes up huge in return•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Will play in Game 5•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Status will be known around warmups•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Won't rule out Game 5 return•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Unavailable for Game 4•
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...
-
Goalie Tiers for 2018-19
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...