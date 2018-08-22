Couturier re-injured the MCL in his right knee at a "Boot Camp" tournament two weekends ago, the Montreal Journal reports.

The Flyers' eighth overall pick from the 2011 draft collected 31 goals and 45 assists in a full 2017-18 campaign, sailing to career highs and more than doubling his output from the prior season. Couturier originally sustained the MCL injury while facing the Penguins during Round 1 the 2018 playoffs, though he only missed one of six games in that series. At this point, it's unclear if this setback will cut into the Selke Trophy finalist's training camp time; he's rumored to be out 4-to-6 weeks but reportedly back in Philadelphia meeting with team doctors.