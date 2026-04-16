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Flyers' Sean Couturier: Ready for playoffs
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Couturier (rest) was back on the fourth line at practice Thursday, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.
Couturier sat out Tuesday's finale against Montreal. He finished the regular season with 12 goals and 36 points in 78 games.
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