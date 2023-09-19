Couturier (back) is expected to be available for the beginning of training camp, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Couturier has undergone two back surgeries since he last played Dec. 18, 2021. He resumed practicing before the end of last season, but the Flyers decided to keep him out of the lineup. The two-way center should return to his spots on the top line and first power-play unit in 2023-24.