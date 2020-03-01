Flyers' Sean Couturier: Ready to rock
Couturier (illness) will be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Couturier had been deemed a game-time call with flu-like symptoms, but as evidenced by this news, will tough out the illness. He'll assume his usual role centering the top line along with first-unit power-play time. Couturier has racked up three goals and five points in his past five games.
