Flyers' Sean Couturier: Receives ejection

Couturier posted a minus-1 rating with three shots on net and received a game misconduct during a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has been lagging a little bit in the PIM compared to previous seasons, but after the game misconduct, he's right in the middle of where he's been in the category the past few seasons. Couturier has put together a very strong season with 32 goals, 74 points, plus-6 rating and 32 PIM in 76 games. If he gets hot down the stretch, Couturier can average a point per game for the first time in his career.