Couturier notched an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Couturier has just two helpers over eight contests since missing a game due to an upper-body injury at the start of November. It's possible he's playing at less than 100 percent, especially given his lengthy injury history. The center is at two goals, nine helpers, 25 shots on net, 15 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across 18 appearances this season.