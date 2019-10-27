Flyers' Sean Couturier: Records minus-4 rating

Couturier posts zero points with a minus-4 rating, four shots on net and four PIM in a 7-4 victory against the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

It's great news for the Flyers that one of their best players did nothing, and the team still scored seven goals, but this news is absolutely demoralizing for owners. Despite eight shots in the last two games, Couturier has gone pointless, and on Saturday, he posted just his third minus-4 or worse in his career. Couturier has two goals and five points with a minus-6 rating in nine games this season.