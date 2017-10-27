Flyers' Sean Couturier: Records three points despite loss
Couturier pocketed a goal and picked up two helpers in a 5-4 loss to the Senators on Thursday.
Over the last two games, Couturier has three goals and five points, bringing his season total to 12 points in 10 games. Centering the top line with Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek by his side, the 24-year-old should have no problem finding consistent scoring opportunities. At this point, it seems inevitable that he'll exceed his career-high 39 points this season.
