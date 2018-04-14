Couturier recorded a goal, two power-play assists, a plus-2 rating and two shots on goal in a whopping 27:15 of ice time during a 5-1 victory over the Penguins in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs on Friday. The series is tied 1-1.

After posting a minus-4 rating and just one shot in Game 1, Couturier said he had to better and he was. Only defenseman Ivan Provorov was on the ice for either team more, which says a lot about how much Flyers coach Dave Hakstol trusts Couturier. The only area where he didn't excel was the faceoff circle, but Couturier made his presence felt at even strength and on the power play. His play remains a key for the Flyers moving forward in the first round.