Couturier (back) could return to the lineup this season, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

The Flyers continue to take a cautious approach with Couturier since he has had two back surgeries since he last played. With the team well out of playoff contention, Couturier's return won't be rushed -- he'll have to be fully healthy before he's considered an option to play. The center has been skating and working out in recent weeks as he works to play for the first time since Dec. 18, 2021.