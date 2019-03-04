Flyers' Sean Couturier: Scores 27th goal of season
Couturier scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
The goal was Couturier's eighth in 15 games this month. The Flyers' forward now has 61 points in 64 games and needs 15 more to tie his career high 76-point campaign from a season ago. He finished Sunday's win with a plus-3 rating. A potentially fruitful matchup awaits Couturier and Co., as the Flyers will face the Capitals a few days from now, on Wednesday. Couturier recorded a pair of assists in the two teams only other meeting this season.
