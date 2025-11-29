Couturier scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Couturier put the Flyers up 2-0 in the first period just 22 seconds after Tyson Foerster opened the scoring. Over the last five games, Couturier has two goals and three assists. The 32-year-old center is still finding ways to be productive in a middle-six role after getting bumped off the top line. He's at four goals, 15 points, 32 shots on net, 18 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 22 appearances. The Flyers' offense is a bit of a committee approach, so Couturier should still carve out a decent share of points throughout the year.