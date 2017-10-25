Couturier recorded two goals and five shots during Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Anaheim.

Now up to six goals, nine points and 25 shots through nine games, Couturier continues to shine atop the Philly depth chart between Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek. The 2011 first-round selection should be viewed as a strong fantasy asset in all settings until proven otherwise. After all, Couturier has flashed this level of offensive upside in a supporting role for stretches in the past.