Couturier scored a goal Thursday in a 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 25-year-old center logged 21:16 of ice time, more than any forward on either team. Coming off a career-high, 76-point campaign Couturier's slow start continues to worry his fantasy owners. However a goal, even in a loss, could get him going. With the season just seven games old, it's still too early to panic.