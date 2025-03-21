Couturier scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
Couturier's tally brought the Flyers within a goal at 17:24 of the third period, but they couldn't net an equalizer. This was his first goal since March 4, and he was limited to two helpers over seven outings between tallies. The 32-year-old center has not been immune from the Flyers' scoring struggles lately, making him a risky fantasy option at best. He's produced 11 goals, 33 points, 121 shots on net, 43 hits, 39 blocked shots, 37 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 67 appearances in 2024-25.
More News
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Buries goal in Tuesday's loss•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Gets 200th NHL goal in win•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Picks up assist in overtime loss•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Expected to return Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Ruled out with illness•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Manages assist in win•