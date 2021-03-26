Couturier scored a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Rangers.

They all count the same in fantasy, but Couturier's scoring did little to influence the outcome of this one, as he assisted on a Kevin Hayes goal that cut New York's lead to 6-2 in the second, then scored himself to restore a four-goal deficit in the third. Nonetheless, he now has consecutive multi-point outings under his belt after notching only one over the previous 12 games.