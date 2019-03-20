Flyers' Sean Couturier: Scores power-play goal in loss
Couturier picked up his 30th goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.
Couturier has 42 points in 35 games, dating back to Jan. 1. Since the new year, he's been on fire and is up to 70 points in 71 games, and he'll need to continue producing at an elite level if Philadelphia is to somehow find its way into the postseason. Couturier's PP goal was his 15th power-play point in 2018-19, marking a new career high for PP points in a season by the 26-year-old.
More News
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Provides late heroics•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Another multi-point performance•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Finds assist column twice in loss•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Scores 27th goal of season•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Late rally not enough versus Bolts•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Continues torrid pace•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...