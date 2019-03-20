Flyers' Sean Couturier: Scores power-play goal in loss

Couturier picked up his 30th goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Couturier has 42 points in 35 games, dating back to Jan. 1. Since the new year, he's been on fire and is up to 70 points in 71 games, and he'll need to continue producing at an elite level if Philadelphia is to somehow find its way into the postseason. Couturier's PP goal was his 15th power-play point in 2018-19, marking a new career high for PP points in a season by the 26-year-old.