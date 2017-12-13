Flyers' Sean Couturier: Scores winner to top Maple Leafs
Couturier scored the game-winning goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Toronto.
The 25-year-old center's breakout campaign continues, as he's now up to 15 goals, 15 assists and 91 shots through 30 games. Considering Couturier has never hit the 40-point mark in a single season, the 2011 eighth overall selection is well on his way obliterating his previous career bests. As long as Couturier is locked into a top offensive role, he should remain a solid asset in the majority of fantasy settings.
More News
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Scores, adds helper in loss•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Gets back on track against Wild•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Survives scare Thursday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Scoring at dizzying pace•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Records three points despite loss•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Scores both goals in 6-2 loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...