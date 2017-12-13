Couturier scored the game-winning goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Toronto.

The 25-year-old center's breakout campaign continues, as he's now up to 15 goals, 15 assists and 91 shots through 30 games. Considering Couturier has never hit the 40-point mark in a single season, the 2011 eighth overall selection is well on his way obliterating his previous career bests. As long as Couturier is locked into a top offensive role, he should remain a solid asset in the majority of fantasy settings.